Applications are now available for 2022 grant funds to spruce up facades in Yankton’s Meridian District. The program provides grants at a 50% or greater match of private funds, with a total of $60,000 in grant funds available in 2022.
Preference will be given to projects that involve historic restorations, but new non-historic facade improvements are eligible as well. All projects must fall within a set of repair and enhancement guidelines and must occur on the portions of the building visible to the public. Owners and tenants of existing commercial property (excluding single family residences) located south of Fifth Street between Linn Street and Burleigh Street are eligible to apply for assistance.
Applicants complete a simple, two-page application and include a proposed budget and a basic drawing or illustration of the proposed project. All improvements must conform to the building code and other codes and historic preservation laws.
Applications will be reviewed by a committee representing the downtown community, business owners, historical preservation, elected officials, and city staff. Following the committee review, applications recommended for funding will be submitted to the City Commission.
The application deadline is March 1, 2022, with additional applications being accepted as long as grant funds remain available.
Copies of the application can be downloaded anytime online at cityofyankton.org, or picked up at the Community and Economic Development Department located in City Hall at 416 Walnut Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
