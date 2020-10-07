100 Years Ago
Friday, October 8, 1920
• Five carloads of coal were shipped from the state coal mines to towns in the northern part of the state, last week. This was the first shipment made from the state coal mines.
• Careful field selection of seed corn is absolutely necessary to be sure of disease-free seeds advises Dr. Arthur T. Evans, associate professor of agronomy at State college.
75 Years Ago
Monday, October 8, 1945
• To the delight of football fans in the vicinity who like to see an occasional college game, the State University Coyotes will open their shortest season in history — three games — when they tangle with the Nebraska State Teachers college eleven on Inman Field Saturday at 2 p.m.
• Seventeen Yankton county servicemen registered honorable discharge papers in the register of deeds office here the first week in October, and 16 of them were army men. One navy man recorded his discharge.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, October 8, 1970
• A pop bottle drive was held Wednesday by some 30 Yankton High School students for the benefit of Recreation for Yankton Youth (RFYY). During the day 6,331 pop bottles, 96 quart bottles and 50 beer bottles were collected. The young people expected to be able to turn these in and receive $132.42.
• After the Westmar students allegedly painted some graffiti on the YC campus earlier this week, some of the Greyhound supporters took off for LeMars with retaliation on their mind. Suspecting that something like this might happen, some of the LeMars and Westmar brass met them, treated them to lunch and sent them back.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, October 8, 1995
• No paper
