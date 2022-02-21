Kings Of The Game

Wynot High School carted home another state championship earlier this month, but you didn’t find the conquering heroes on the field, court or mat.
Wynot — with 55 high school students and 191 students in K-12 — claimed the Nebraska esports (electronic sports) championship in its division. After finishing fourth in the state last year, the Blue Devils team claimed the school’s first esports crown with semifinals and finals wins this year at Wayne State College.
“Each year, we have three seasons each school year for fall, winter and spring. This year’s game was Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Nintendo Wii,” said Principal Grant Torpin, who coaches the team along with Carrie Meyer.
But this isn’t just any group of video game players.
The team of senior Ashton Raff and juniors Holden Merkel, Brandon Rempfer and Kailen Hanson not only won the state title in just the Wynot team’s second year of existence but did so in undefeated fashion.
“We’re the only team to go through the entire season without losing a cup, or single match, during the winter season,” Merkel said. “Once we started winning, we looked at each other and said, ‘We can’t lose, we won’t lose. We’re going to do it and finish undefeated.’”
Winning the first two matches every time, and never requiring the third cup, became the ultimate goal, Raff said.
“It was cool getting a clean sweep of the entire season,” he said. “We started saying, ‘I think we can do this,” and just kept winning.”
The state champs found some of their toughest competition in the same school, as Wynot Team 2 — Jonathan Dodge, Ava Rempfer, Charlie Schroeder and twins James and Justis Collins — lost in overtime in the qualifier and just missed the state meet.
“That would have been really interesting,” Torpin said. “Wynot would have qualified two teams for the state, competing in opposite brackets and could have met for the championship.”
Currently, the activity is sponsored by the Nebraska School Esports Association (NSEA), Torpin said. While not presently sanctioned by the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA), he thinks it will be just a matter of time.
“The sport is growing exponentially in Nebraska, with more schools joining each year,” he said.
The current state competitors are divided into four enrollment divisions. The NSEA board of directors sets up a schedule, informing coaches of who they meet that week. In turn, the schools schedule a time for their competition.
“I contact the other coach, and we figure what’s convenient for both of us. It can be held before school, during lunchtime or after school, whatever works,” Torpin said. “There’s no travel, with the only time we meet face-to-face is at the state tournament. We don’t even see any of the opposing players (on screen) during the season.”
The seed for Wynot’s program was planted two years ago when a then-senior, Cody Hansen, asked the school administration if the district could add esports, Merkel said.
“The school agreed and supported Cody’s wishes. He didn’t get to play esports because he had already graduated, but it was his gift to us,” he said. “We finished fourth last year at the state tournament, and then we won the state title this year.”
Last year was a learning experience, as Merkel was the only person on the team who knew how to play Super Smash Brothers, selected as one of the state’s esports games. He taught the other Wynot team members, and they improved so much that they reached the state tourney in the school’s first year.
While the team finished fourth, the members felt they could have done better. They dedicated themselves not only to a return trip but coming home with nothing less than the top prize.
When this season started, the Wynot team members determined who would comprise the respective No. 1 and 2 teams and practiced an immense number of hours at all times of the school day.
The state board announced which games would be played during the season, and a random roulette spin determined which version will be used for a specific one-on-one match.
The Wynot students not only honed their own skills but also communicated as a team as they maneuvered the course, Torpin said. “The game has 48 tracks they could choose from. They played all of them to learn the short cuts and get the best time,” he said.
Merkel excels at different games, as he’s only nine seconds off the world record for the “Mute City” game.
As last year’s season progressed, the team’s practices and matches drew more and more spectators. Both years, the Wynot esports team received the school’s customary state tournament send-off, T-shirts, banners in the gym and other recognition.
The Wynot members were even approached by a college recruiting them for its esports team, Torpin said. Wayne State, the host school, has a strong esports program, he added. Merkel not only competed in this year’s state esports tourney but started his day at 6 a.m. with first competing in a speech meet, also on the Wayne State campus.
Esports competitors are not the stereotypical recluse playing video games in the basement, Torpin said.
“The esports fits well for those who aren’t athletes, have physical disabilities or prefer a mental challenge,” he said. “But while many people think it’s only for non-athletes, we had several athletes on our esports team. Charlie Schroeder is one of the best basketball players in the state in our class, and he was on our second esports team that almost made it to state.”
Raff noted the quick embrace of the team by the Wynot community, accustomed to state athletic success.
“As it went on and we got better and better, and we progressed, people saw we were devoting a lot of time, practice, commitment and communication. They began to support us more and more,” he said.
“We had people show up and sit in the room to watch us play. It was a great feeling to get that support and see people accept it and show their support.”
Esports can prove lucrative, Raff said, noting his 17-year-old cousin in Fremont, Nebraska, defeated a professional esport player and won $50,000.
The Wynot esports team has set its sights on winning another state title. But for now, they are reveling in the current success.
“Our first day back in school, we walked in flaunting our gold medals,” Merkel said. “We were pretty proud knowing we had won state in only our second year, and we brought another state championship back to Wynot.”
Raff said the response has been great, and he predicts even bigger things ahead. “We felt we had bragging rights. The teachers and others were telling us we did a good job,” he said.
Some junior high students want to be involved with the high school team and have already substituted on the varsity as needed, Torpin said.
“Our school motto is ‘Where Everybody Is Somebody,’ and I think adding this activity lets these guys know they are somebody because of this. We would like to turn Wynot esports into a dynasty, just like basketball and other activities,” he said.
“No matter what happens in the future, these guys have earned a place in school and state history as the first Nebraska state esports champions from Wynot. And that’s pretty cool.”
