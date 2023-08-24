PIERRE —The Indigent Legal Services Task Force created by HB 1064 during the 2023 South Dakota Legislative Session will hold its fifth meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 29, virtually via Zoom.

Task force members will review meeting goals, review a draft final report and recommendations, discuss next steps and take public comment. The draft Indigent Legal Services Task Force Final Report and Recommendations is posted at https://ujs.sd.gov/Resources/IndigentLegalServices.aspx under the link for meeting materials and presentations.

