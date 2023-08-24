PIERRE —The Indigent Legal Services Task Force created by HB 1064 during the 2023 South Dakota Legislative Session will hold its fifth meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 29, virtually via Zoom.
Task force members will review meeting goals, review a draft final report and recommendations, discuss next steps and take public comment. The draft Indigent Legal Services Task Force Final Report and Recommendations is posted at https://ujs.sd.gov/Resources/IndigentLegalServices.aspx under the link for meeting materials and presentations.
Meeting ID: 842 5077 8300
The goal of the Task Force as stated in the legislation is to:
1. Identify how legal services are delivered in South Dakota to indigent parties in criminal, juvenile and child abuse and neglect proceedings statewide.
2. Recommend ways to improve the delivery of legal services to indigent parties.
3. Recommend methods to provide services for conflict cases where local public defenders may be unable to take cases.
4. Address how to ensure competent representation is provided to indigent parties.
5. Identify potential funding options to ensure delivery of legal services for indigent parties.
