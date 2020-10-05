PIERRE — South Dakota’s fire marshal says while the kitchen can be one of the favorite rooms in the house, it can also be a deadly one.
Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 4-10. This year’s theme is “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!”
“Cooking is the number one cause of home fires and home fire injuries while unattended cooking is the leading cause of fires in the kitchen,” said State Fire Marshal Paul Merriman. “People need to be careful and attentive when using any type of heating source in the kitchen.”
Fire Prevention Week is observed by fire departments nationwide. Merriman says firefighters use the week to remind the public, especially children, about making sure how to get safely out of homes during a fire and the importance of having working smoke alarms on all floors of the home.
For more on this year’s theme, click onto www.firepreventionweek.org.
