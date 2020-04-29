Local law enforcement agencies haven’t been exempt from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But while the Yankton Police Department (YPD) and Yankton County Sheriff’s Office have had to adapt to social distancing measures, the ongoing pandemic hasn’t stopped either entity from executing their core mission or even continuing to reach out to the public they serve.
YPD Chief John Harris told the Press & Dakotan that implementation of new protocols began almost as soon as the pandemic started becoming an issue in the United States.
“As the (pandemic) first started, we followed what the hospital staff was following,” Harris said. “We started doing temperature screening of the officers coming into the building, washing their hands and spraying their feet with a disinfectant. Then we separated them; initially we had our off-going staff and the ongoing staff briefing in separate rooms.”
He said that protocols were escalated as the pandemic started to worsen.
“We also changed our squad deployment,” he said. “We have six patrol officers in each of the patrol squads right now on at any one time. We have three of them assigned to actually take calls and three of them assigned to other assignments where they don’t interact with anybody. … They don’t interact with the public for two weeks. Most of them can operate from home — they have computers, telephones and radios. They’re available for true emergencies, but they’re not out in the field talking to the public for those two weeks.”
The department has also distributed personal protective equipment (PPE) to officers and will only have one member of the senior staff on the premises of the Safety Center at a time.
On the other side of the Safety Center, Sheriff Jim Vlahakis told the Press & Dakotan that the Sheriff’s Office, jail and courts have taken a number of measures as well.
“We worked with the judges of the First Judicial Circuit to minimize exposure to the jail,” Vlahakis said. “Protocols were put into place to limit the numbers of prisoners being brought to the Yankton County Jail. Instead of bringing persons charged with non-violent offenses to the jail for booking, procedures were implemented to allow these persons to be cited into court at a later date without having to be brought into the facility and potentially bring with them the virus. Of course, anyone charged with a crime of violence, dangerous or who, under state statute, a physical arrest was required (domestic violence) are booked into the jail under normal procedures and bond requirements set by the courts.”
CDC guidelines were also implemented early on as visitors to the jail were curtailed, incoming prisoners are isolated for a time and disinfection is done throughout the Safety Center.
Vlahakis said that, at one point, there was a bit of a scare at the facility.
“One local inmate court ordered to jail for probation violation was asymptomatic when (she) arrived and was untruthful during the medical evaluation at intake,” he said. “After 48 hours, she became ill and notified staff that she in fact had been in contact with a person who was positive for COVID-19. She was immediately tested and was found to be positive for COVID-19.”
The inmate had been isolated, as per protocol, so no other inmates had been directly exposed. However, nine staff members from the jail were asked to stay home for two weeks.
“All are doing well and will be returning to work,” he said. “Of the nine staff members, three developed cold-like symptoms and were tested for COVID-19 and were negative.”
As for service calls, Harris said that there’s been a noticeable decline, though some new trends have emerged as self-quarantining stretches on.
“We started taking a lot of the calls over the telephone that didn’t need an officer to respond to document the events,” he said. “Trends were initially the same and then slowly declined and the number of calls for service declined. But we’re starting to see … an uptick in juveniles as they’re getting restless. They’re out doing things they shouldn’t be doing and we’re seeing an uptick in some juvenile issues, and then a few more domestic violence issues.”
Vlahakis reported that there hasn’t been anything out of the ordinary in the county as far as criminal activity.
Harris admitted the pandemic has been tough on the YPD.
“We’re very gregarious people,” he said. “We like to talk to the public, we like to interact with ourselves and we can’t do that. That’s very frustrating for myself and the officers.”
However, the YPD has found a unique way to continue its public outreach safely — livestreaming officers reading children’s bedtime stories via the YPD Facebook page.
“Det. Joe Erickson had seen that was a possibility,” Harris said. “We teamed up with the Yankton Community Library — they help provide the books — and our officers, at 8 p.m. every night … read a bedtime book to the young kids. It’s been very well received.”
He said that it’s an important way to let youth — and the public at large — know that YPD continues to be there for them.
“We want them to now we are still out there, we’re still going to protect our community, we’re still going to be there,” he said. “And we also wanted the young people to have a feeling of safety seeing us around and being a part of the community that we’ve always been part of.”
Vlahakis said the Sheriff’s Office also remains committed to the public, pandemic or not.
“The public can rest assured that the Sheriff’s Office is fully operational and deputies are responding to all emergency calls for assistance, as well as investigating crimes and carrying out all statutory required duties during this time,” he said.
