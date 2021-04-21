PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Tourism will host its annual Spring Hospitality Training, May 3-6, 2021. The trainings will be held in six communities across South Dakota.
The Spring Hospitality Training is designed to provide tools, guest service tactics and encouragement for South Dakotans involved in the tourism industry. Anyone involved in a business relevant to the tourism industry is encouraged to attend the free trainings. The department hopes all business owners and managers will encourage their front-line employees to attend these sessions, which are offered at no cost.
The Department of Tourism has partnered with customer service expert Larry Stuart to train attendees. Stuart’s “The Spirit of Hospitality” presentation will feature a unique leadership recipe showing how, with the right ingredients, you and your team can love your customers, serve them unconditionally and win their hearts. This training is designed to provide tools, encouragement and guest service deliverables for anyone involved in the tourism industry.
The 2021 Spring Hospitality Training Tour includes:
• Custer — Monday, May 3, 8:30-10:30 a.m. (MST): Crazy Horse Memorial
• Deadwood — Monday, May 3, 2-4 p.m. (MST): The Lodge at Deadwood Gaming Resort
• Rapid City — Tuesday, May 4, 8:30-10:30 a.m. (MST): Rushmore Plaza Civic Center (LaCroix Hall)
• Chamberlain — Tuesday, May 4, 2:30-4:30 p.m. (CST): AmericInn
• Watertown — Wednesday, May 5, noon-2 p.m. (CST): Goss Opera House
• Sioux Falls — Thursday, May 6, 10 a.m.-noon (CST): Best Western Plus Ramkota Hotel
To register for an upcoming training, visit SDVisit.com. Registration is not required, but highly encouraged.
For more information or for any questions regarding the Spring Hospitality Training Program, contact Bailey Carlsen, industry training, special events and legislative relations manager, at Bailey.Carlsen@TravelSouthDakota.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.