Spring planting is in full swing.
Many producers around where I live, if they have a pivot, have been irrigating fields since before planting and now afterwards to get the seed to germinate. Those pivots only have so much reach; if we don’t get enough rain this spring, the pivot corners (where the water from the pivot’s end gun cannot reach) likely won’t grow anything.
I wonder what’s going on in the heads of dryland farmers as to their decisions for this growing season.
Last weekend, I was in Cherry, Brown, and Keya Paha counties in north-central Nebraska. I had to drive through some of Nebraska’s driest regions as I crisscrossed the state to Valentine, Neb. I was to see how much water was in Cherry County’s prairie puddles tucked in the Sandhills. There was even a pond in Brown County that had spilled over the road, flooding an abandoned farmyard.
Looking at the U.S. Drought Monitor, I see that much of Cherry County — while still in a drought — has seen some relief, much like southeast South Dakota counties just north of the Missouri River. Yes, Yankton, you’re still in a drought but not as bad as it was.
Nebraska, you’re looking pretty crispy.
That said, it stormed during the two nights I spent in Valentine, and it seemed that I brought some of that rain back with me. Several areas in Nebraska have seen rain this week, not the same counties but the rain chances are definitely higher.
Of course, during this time of the year, the hope for rain cannot be uncoupled from the risk of hail and windstorms. Thankfully, this is also the time of the year when any germinated crops are not yet big enough to sustain lasting storm damage. At least where I live, there are no crops poking above the soil surface yet.
Looking at the U.S. Drought Monitor maps, I’m glad to see that the western half of the nation seems to have been released from the crippling drought that’s gripped those states for years. That severe drought seems to have shifted east and settled in the heart of the mainland United States: most of Nebraska and Kansas, down through western Oklahoma and Texas.
We need so much more soil moisture. Even the relief you’re feeling up there in Yankton will be short-lived if you don’t receive frequent rains through this spring.
As of the May 7 Crop Progress and Condition report, released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service, 53% of South Dakota’s topsoil is adequate in soil moisture, 38% is short, and 9% has surplus soil moisture. Of subsoil, 51% is adequate in soil moisture, 45% short, and 4% in surplus.
Compare this to Nebraska, where 32% of topsoil has adequate soil moisture, 66% is short, and 2% has surplus. Of subsoil, only 17% is adequate in soil moisture with a whopping 81% short and 2% in surplus.
Pasture quality reflects this difference in soil moisture between the two states. In South Dakota, 14% of pasture are in good condition, 43% in fair condition, and 43% poor. In Nebraska, however, 2% of pastures are in good condition, 30% fair, and 68% poor. Looking out at my own pastures, they are solidly in fair condition. There’s grass out there, but the amount of new-growth forage is nothing compared to a typical spring green-up.
So much depends on what the rest of spring will do as far as weather, but if there’s one thing we rural Midwesterners know how to do as much as or more than read the sky, it’s to hope and to endure as we wait for better weather to come our way. Happy waiting!
