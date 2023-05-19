Spring Planting: Waiting On The Rain
Spring planting is in full swing.

Many producers around where I live, if they have a pivot, have been irrigating fields since before planting and now afterwards to get the seed to germinate. Those pivots only have so much reach; if we don’t get enough rain this spring, the pivot corners (where the water from the pivot’s end gun cannot reach) likely won’t grow anything.

