Monday, June 6, from 4-7 p.m. is the kickoff for this year’s “Ocean of Possibilities” Summer Reading Program at the Yankton Community Library. Gavin’s Point Fish Hatchery will have live animal presentations at 4 p.m. and 5:30 PM. There will also be a variety of other fun ocean-themed activities for the whole family.
Each Tuesday at 2 p.m., the library will offer a craft for those going into kindergarten-grade 5. On Tuesday, June 7, participants will be making a Jellyfish Craft.
On Wednesdays at 2 p.m., elementary kids will have the opportunity for a hands-on activity. On Wednesday, June 8, kids can experience their own Boat Regatta. There will be kits available to build a boat and then test them out in our mini ocean.
Every Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m., elementary kids can come for LEGO Club. The library supplies the LEGOS, you supply the creativity.
On Friday, June 10, at 2 p.m., stop by the library to watch the movie “Moana.” This movie is rated PG, lasts 1 hour and 43 minutes, and is fun for the whole family. You are welcome to bring your own refreshments.
Preschool storytime will be held every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Stay & Play is offered for those in preschool and under every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. This is an opportunity to explore new toys and activities and to interact with friends to help enhance development through play.
You can register for the Summer Reading Program at cityofyankton.beantstack.org. Track your reading for a chance to win some great prizes. All ages are encouraged to participate.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
