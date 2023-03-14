PIERRE — South Dakota high school students will share their talents and the work of great poets while competing for the state title at the Poetry Out Loud recitation competition.

The event begins at 1 pm CST, Monday, March 20, at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls. Eight students will compete for the title of state champion through the recitation program. Two students have already won the original poetry competition, and they will present their poems at the event. The contest is free to attend and open to the public. A livestream will be available at https://www.sd.net/.

