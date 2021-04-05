Incidents
• A report was received at 11:02 p.m. Friday of a domestic incident on Pine St.
• A report was received at 4:22 p.m. Saturday of vandalism on Peninah St.
• A report was received at 8:21 p.m. Saturday of a bond violation on Pearl St.
• A report was received at 9:50 p.m. Saturday of vandalism on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 8:31 a.m. Sunday of vandalism on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 5:12 a.m. Sunday of a residential burglary on W. 7th St.
• A report was received at 12:47 p.m. Sunday of an assault on E. 13th St.
• A report was received at 2:06 p.m. Sunday of a residential burglary on W. 5th St.
• A report was received at 9:01 p.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on E. 13th St.
• A report was received at 10:24 p.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on W. 4th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 3:15 p.m. Saturday of a fire along Highway 50 near Poison Ivy Lane.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 12:31 p.m. Sunday of the Yankton Fire Department assisting Gayville with a structure fire off of 310th St.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.