100 Years Ago
Friday, April 15, 1921
• Yankton county has so far in 1921 beat a record of one prisoner sent to the penitentiary a month. Two more were added to the list last evening, bringing the count up to six in three and a half months.
• After a week’s vacation on the Nebraska sandbar, the ferryboat B.A. Douglass was again in her native element today and plying her trade between the landings about a mile above the city.
75 Years Ago
Monday, April 15, 1946
• South Dakota pheasant hunting will come in for a major part of discussion at the 13th annual Northwest Sportsmen’s show to be held April 20 through 28, Minneapolis auditorium. A record breaking attendance of hunters, fishermen and outdoor enthusiasts is expected.
• Riley W. Gardner, graduate of Yankton college with the class of 1945, has been appointed to a full-tuition scholarship at the graduate school of arts and sciences, Harvard university, Cambridge, Mass., for the 1946-47 school year. The scholarship will be effective in September, when Gardner plans to begin his work for his Master’s degree in the department of English.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, April 15, 1971
• A vote on an independent study of engineering schools in South Dakota was the major item of business facing the state board of regents as they met Thursday in Yankton. The regents were expected to vote on whether or not to proceed with the study, which is required in a bill passed by both houses of the 1971 state legislature.
• For the second consecutive year, Crofton (Neb.) High School’s swing choir, Monday’s Children, will appear on television’s Channel 4 Kaleidescope Show on Saturday, April 17, at 5 p.m.
25 Years Ago
Monday, April 15, 1996
• Governor Bill Janklow announced that the coming national Christmas tree will be coming from South Dakota! Each year, the Capitol Christmas tree comes from a National Forest under close cooperation with local communities. The Black Hills National Forest is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
• YHS and YMS Science Olympiad teams have completed another successful state competition, with YHS eking out first place by four points against Rapid City Stevens and YMS demolished the competition, with Mitchell trailing by 165 points. The two teams will be travelling to the National Science Olympiad Tournament in Georgia next month.
