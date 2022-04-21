Float Psychiatric Social Worker Jordan Callaghan is being honored as April’s HSC Employee of the Month.
April marks Callaghan’s five-year anniversary of working at HSC which began in April 2017 after graduating from the University of South Dakota with a Master of Social Work degree.
Callaghan is currently working with two Adult Acute Treatment Units and has the capability to work in other treatment areas of HSC as well. Prior to her current role, Callaghan was a youth treatment supervisor at HSC.
“She is dependable with consistent professionalism,” a co-worker said. “Jordan comes up with new avenues to improve patient care. She is also willing to help in any area when needed.”
“My favorite part of the job is being able to work with patients that have an array of diagnoses,” Callaghan says, “and provide them the therapeutic tools to achieve discharge and maintain their mental health recovery in the community.”
Callaghan grew up in Yankton so she’s working in her hometown. She now lives in Vermillion with her husband, two stepchildren, and their two orange cats. When she’s not at work, she enjoys spending time with family, cooking many different types of cuisines, and camping.
Congratulations, Jordan Callaghan, on being selected as the HSC Employee of the Month for April.
