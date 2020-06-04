100 Years Ago
Saturday, June 5, 1920
• Park tables and benches have been completed to place in Forester Park for the convenience of tourists and picnickers. And plans have been made and a plat drawn up for the complete development of the natural beauty of that park at the intersection of Ninth and Locust Streets.
• Excavation was started this morning on the new Moon movie theatre to be put up by Henry Tammen, Sr. and Henry Tammen, Jr., on Walnut on the site of the old McIntyre book bindery.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 5, 1945
• The end of the war in Europe didn’t have anything to do with Pfc. Bill Levinger’s return home at this time – he was coming home on rotation anyway – but V-E Day did shorten his furlough from 45 days to 30, and he says he had the 45 days all spent, in his mind, until he reached Ft. Snelling, Minn., and was informed otherwise.
• Dr. James Clark Graham, of Ripon, Wisconsin, president-elect of Yankton College by action of the Board of Trustees at its annual meeting Saturday afternoon, was formally introduced to citizens of the community at the Town and Gown dinner Monday noon in Pilgrim Hall.
50 Years Ago
Friday, June 5, 1970
• Tyndall will host the first pentathlon ever held for women in South Dakota on Saturday, June 6, according to Virginia Plihal, AAU Chairman for Girls’ and Womens’ Track and Field in South Dakota. The meet will start with the 100 meter hurdles, the four kilo shot put and the running high jump. In the afternoon, the girls will have the running long jump and the 200 meter dash.
• Off for a summer in Europe are two Yankton students, John Brown and Ken Jiricek. Their plans are to spend the first two summer months in Germany, leaving the month of August for travel around the Continent.
25 Years Ago
Monday, June 5, 1995
• The first Yankton Area Summer Band Concert will be Tuesday at the Riverside Park Amphitheater. The band has been in existence for the past 13 years.
• U.S. Senator Larry Pressler was in Yankton to conclude a nine-day tour of the state from Rosholt and Rapid City to Pierre. A fundraising reception was hosted by Marge Gross, Charlie and Joan Gross and Dave and Sandy Gross.
