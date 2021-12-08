In Her Will, Local Woman Leaves Lasting Gifts For The Future

Christmas came early this year for several of Yankton’s non-profits, thanks to a surprise donation from the estate of a local woman.
Recently, Yankton’s Boys & Girls Club, River City Domestic Violence Center (RCDVC), Pathways Shelter for the Homeless, Heartland Humane Society (HHS) and the Dakota Territorial Museum/Mead Cultural Education Center received notification that the estate of Jean “Dee” Smith had willed that each of those organizations receive about $270,000.
Smith, who died in August, was born in Queens, New York, and for a time lived in Maryland. She and her family moved to Yankton in 1995.
“My mother really loved living in Yankton,” son Mathew Smith told the Press & Dakotan. “When she first moved there, she was really impressed by how welcoming everyone was. I think she really cared deeply about the community.”
Smith worked as a children’s counselor at Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services (LCBHS) for many years, a job she found very fulfilling, he said, adding that it probably factored into her decision to include the Boys & Girls Club in her donation.
For Yankton’s Boys & Girls Club, Smith specified that her donation was to be added to the organization’s endowment.
“That will be in our endowment fund forever and will continue to fund our general operating for years to come,” Caitlyn Christy, chief development officer for the Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Plains, told the Press & Dakotan. “So that’s what we plan to use it for. As it continues to grow, the interest will continue to build great futures in Yankton.”
Smith has been giving her whole life, Kathleen Flow, Smith’s primary care giver for the last five years and a registered nurse, told the Press & Dakotan.
“She gave two laboratories to Mount Marty University at $100,000 each,” she said. “The chemistry lab was done in her husband’s name, Dr. Thane Smith, and then the nursing lab two years ago was in her name.”
Smith’s husband, who was an astrophysicist with degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.) and Carnegie Mellon University, died in 2010.
“After her husband died, Dee retired and became a world traveler,” Flow said. “She kept reinventing herself her whole life. She believed in education. If she wanted to learn something, she got everything she could on it and would read and learn and teach herself.”
Smith’s belief that people should be able to access learning was the basis for her support of the Yankton Historical Society and the Mead Museum, Flow said.
“That’s an education for the next generation, and Dee firmly believed that the next generation needs to be educated about the history of South Dakota,” she said. “Also, she has a very special place in her heart for Native Americans and wants their culture preserved and taught.”
Crystal Nelson, executive director of the Mead Cultural and Education Center, said that, thanks to Smith’s donation, a history of Yankton as the capital of the Dakota Territory is in the works.
Over the years, Smith has also donated generously to agencies that protect and care for animals, including the Kindness Ranch Animal Sanctuary in Wyoming and Yankton’s Heartland Humane Society, Flow said.
“We got a call from Edward Jones in September saying that there was a major gift coming down the line,” Heartland Humane Society (HHS) Executive Director Kerry Feilmeier told the Press & Dakotan. “At that time, it was completely anonymous.”
HHS’s connection with Smith was through her dog that Smith had adopted from the shelter.
“We recently adopted out her dog that she had adopted from us a few years ago. It was living in a foster home while Dee was in hospice care,” she said. “Once she actually passed, we put the dog up for adoption and had no idea that the money that was being given to us was actually a large gift from Dee.”
For now, HHS has decided to leave the money where it is, Feilmeier said, and let the board consider how it should be used at its meeting in January.
Jesse Baily, executive director of Pathways, said he first got to know Smith in 2019 when she gave the shelter $50,000 to put toward its “Torch the Mortgage” campaign. At that time, Smith’s donation, on top of all the other donations, allowed Pathways to reach its goal and pay off its mortgage — and then some, he said.
Bailey, who knew Smith had passed away in August, was also notified about the donation in September, but had no idea of the amount, he said.
“When I found the amount, it just blew me away,” he said. “This is the single largest individual donation we’ve ever received.”
Though Pathways has not yet decided what it will do with the money, Bailey said it will likely be used to help the organization grow.
Smith found other ways to give back to the community that had given her so much, including making large donations of clothing to individuals and organizations, which is how RCDVC got on her radar, Flow said.
Though the RCDVC board has not yet decided where the funds will be used, it has been exploring options for expanding the current building and will put a plan together for the funds over the next few months Board President Sheila Woodward told the Press & Dakotan in an email.
“As far as Dee is concerned — I knew her personally but not through RCDVC — she was a smart, engaging and talented person who adopted Yankton as her home,” Woodward said. “I’m grateful that she chose to make these gifts to these agencies, because all of them make a real difference in this community. Everyone in Yankton will benefit in some way from her generosity.”
Smith is survived by her sons Christopher and Matthew Smith.
