Yankton County reported five more COVID-19 cases in Thursday’s COVID-19 update for South Dakota, with Bon Homme and Union counties also recording multiple new cases.
The state also saw two new deaths, recorded in Minnehaha and Davison counties. That brings the state’s total to 157.
Yankton County’s new positive tests brought its case total to 164, of which 37 have occurred in the last week. There were three new recoveries (112). There are 49 active cases, which is the county’s all-time high.
Bon Homme County recorded four new positive tests to lift its case total to 32, of which 19 have been reported in the last eight days. One new recovery was reported (14). There are 18 active cases.
Union County reported six new cases Thursday, bringing its total to 230. There were three new recoveries (202). There are 24 active cases.
Also, Turner County reported one new case, its 64th. There are 16 active cases.
Overall, South Dakota recorded 125 new COVID-19 positive tests to bring its total of known cases to 10,691.
During a media briefing Thursday, state epidemiologist Josh Clayton reported that, so far, there have been “less than 25 total cases associated with attendance at the (Sturgis) rally, which includes several cases reported to us from outside of South Dakota.” He added that two public notices have been issued so far regarding possible exposures at the rally.
Clayton also reported that there have been “less than 40” positive tests so far from among school children and school staff in the state. He noted there were 19 school districts with at least one positive case.
Other statistics from Thursday included:
• Active Cases — 1,269 (+47);
• Recoveries — 9,265 (+76);
• Hospitalizations — 940 ever hospitalized (+5); 53 currently hospitalized (-2);
• Testing — 169,767 total tests (+1,687); 132,108 individuals tested (+1.061).
In Nebraska, 215 new positive cases were reported late Wednesday, including multiple cases in both Cedar and Knox counties.
Cedar County recorded three new positive tests to bring its case total to 33, and Knox County saw two new cases to lift its total to 44.
Overall, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 31,040 total cases for the state.
There were three new deaths reported, raising the state toll to 371.
Total hospitalizations rose to 1,851 (+16), while current hospitalizations dropped by four to 156.
Recoveries climbed to 22,941 (+143).
