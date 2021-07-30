• Zachary Riggs, 24, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for violation of probation.
• Kelli Whitehead, 42, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a parole hold.
• John Bryant, 70, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Kyle Wright, 30, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a parole hold.
• Gary Lotzer, 45, Sisseton, was arrested Thursday on warrants for unauthorized possession of a controlled substance (two counts), keeping a place for use or sale of controlled substances, possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less), breach of conditions without an order, careless driving, failure to stop and substitution of plates.
• Todd Schnider, 57, Yankton, was arrested Friday for simple assault.
