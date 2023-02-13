The City of Yankton is taking an important step toward repairing parts of the Meridian Bridge.
During its regular meeting Monday, the board unanimously approved an agreement for professional services with JEO Consulting Group, Inc., for Lincoln, Nebraska, worth $39,295.
“This is an engineering contract to determine what we need to do with the columns on the south side of the bridge,” City Manager Amy Leon told the board. “We have had some damage over time. … We felt it would be best to have somebody that specializes in bridges and understands this kind of work a little more than we do ourselves.”
According to the commission’s packet, potential repairs include “installation of galvanic anodes, concrete repair/patching and fiber reinforced wrap column strengthening for pier 16.”
Leon said the agreement will give the commission an idea of the scope of work needed in order to make a decision.
“Part of this work will be developing an estimate for that work and we’ll have to bid that out,” he said. “We don’t have bridge repair budgeted as an expense here, so that will be an additional capital item if you should choose to move forward with it, and we’ll likely recommend that you do.”
The repair work highlights a looming issue — the 99-year-old bridge continues to age and will need an inspection in the near future.
Leon reminded the commission and the public that this contract does not cover that inspection.
“We’re not talking about an inspection of the entire bridge, just this area,” she said. “There will be a time when we’ll want to talk about that; however, we know this repair is immediate, so we wanted to bring this forward to you as soon as we were able to find the expertise to do so.”
During a press briefing Friday, Leon said the lifespan as a pedestrian bridge with no major work from its closure as a road bridge in 2008 was roughly 25 years — a mark the bridge will hit in 2033.
During this briefing, she noted a 2022 underwater inspection of the bridge infrastructure was positive.
“That was last summer, and they didn’t have any new findings,” she said. “So far, underwater, things are looking good for the Meridian Bridge.”
In other business Monday, the commission:
• Approved a budget supplement;
• Approved a hay lease at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport;
• Approved acceptance of utility work on the Ridgeway North Development project;
• Had the first reading of changes to an ordinance regarding special events at private schools.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.