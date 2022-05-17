Heine: Commission Should Respect The Laws

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of a series of profiles on the six candidates seeking Republican nominations for the Yankton County Commission. The primary election is June 7.
NAME: Ryan Heine
FAMILY: Wife: Michelle Donner owner of Counterfeit Catering; stepsons: Lee Stevens (27), Ty Hawkins (21), Brock Hawkins (20); daughter: Declynn Heine (10); Son: Kieran Heine (6)
EDUCATION/OCCUPATION: Principal Engineer: Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (Minneapolis); Owner/Operator: 6th Meridian Hop Farm; Chief Guinea Pig: Counterfeit Catering.
Graduate of Cedar Catholic H.S. (Hartington, Nebraska);
B.S. Physics, B.S. Electrical Engineering from Parks College of Saint Louis University (St. Louis);
Graduate work at Washington University (St. Louis).
ANY OTHER GOVERNMENTAL/ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE: Vice President of Nebraska Hop Growers Association; 3 years on NE SARE Grant Committee.
WEBSITE/FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/RyanHeine4Yankton
• Why are you running?
Our commission needs to represent the residents of the county and respect the laws. All too often in the past few years, we observe special cases, conditions and reinterpretations being made at the last minute that lead to disgruntled residents, violated contracts, even lawsuits. This creates an environment that inhibits development and costs the taxpayer in lost revenue and legal fees. We need a commission that is clear and transparent without the use of authoritarian mandates and hidden agendas. We need a commission that is here to build our community better and always represent Yankton County, its people and all of its businesses in a positive light.
One can only complain so much before putting forth the work to make it better.
• How will you approach medical cannabis permits and what, if anything, do you believe the County Commission should be doing to prepare for prospective passage of recreational marijuana either in November or beyond?
Cannabis sales in general appear to be the next big thing — cash crop to wholly new industries, there is significant hype as more states open to them. We have already seen the rush to this new business. We should have a balanced approach for our community to guard from too many or too heavy of concentrations while keeping the industry open to competition.
I expect to see recreational passed within the next term of the County Commission and it will be an issue unique from medicinal. If elected, it will be an immediate subject of research: I will be looking to states and communities that have legal recreational access to examine their laws and consequences to guide me to the best decisions for our community.
• What is your philosophy on agricultural operations in Yankton County?
All farms are factories. They cannot be completely unregulated and do have regulation from higher levels of government as well as the county. Developments that have multiple levels of regulation and complexity need the process for approval to be transparent for both the applicant and the general public, and never abridged.
When our family farms have options to compete on the global market, we strengthen their position and reinforce one of the pillars of our county’s economy. Unreasonable regulation and limitations to their capabilities to compete will undoubtedly drive more family farms — our neighbors — under. Our food systems will be vertically integrated and handed over to the large corporations; the farms absorbed into wealthy investment firms with their own agenda for our liberties and land.
• How would you approach infrastructure, especially roads and bridges?
Infrastructure is a core service of the county and is of paramount importance. The instability of our national economy over the next few years will complicate the need for maintenance and replacement of these vital resources.
We need to ensure new roads are properly developed by the private developers as the county cannot afford to go back and fix things later.
The general infrastructure must be analyzed as a complete system and decisions need to be made to create the system that maximizes the service to all residents. The past seven years I have worked on traffic systems and components in larger infrastructures and I look forward to applying my analysis experience to maximizing our infrastructure system’s utility.
• Additional thoughts?
Many people asked me to run, and I was hesitant, knowing that it is a commitment beyond the hours of meetings on YouTube. I believe Yankton is a gem. It is my hometown and the home I chose to build a business, a home and raise my children. The land I stand on is close to my heart. I wish to serve Yankton.
I look forward to joining the commission and creating a clear, stable, harmonious environment in which our community can thrive.
