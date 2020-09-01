The Yankton School Board has scheduled a special meeting Thursday at 5 p.m. to designate various groups of Yankton School District (YSD) employees as critical infrastructure workers.
The meeting will be held in the main theater at Yankton High School and will be livestreamed from the YSD website. Members of the public are invited to attend; social distancing and masks will be required.
