Authorities Investigating Theft Of Yard Signs

Numerous yard signs were reported stolen from Yankton and dumped in the country over the weekend.
According to the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, a report was received at approximately 7:30 a.m. Sunday of numerous campaign signs on the road in the area of 300th Street and 437th Avenue. A deputy collected approximately 40 signs belonging to various candidates and businesses.
The stolen and intentionally damaged signs were taken from the northeast end of Yankton. Some video has been obtained of an individual and a pickup.
These signs can be picked up at the Sheriff’s Office.
If you have any information concerning any crime, Crimestoppers offers awards up to a $1,000.
