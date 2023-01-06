Starting The New Year Still Dry … But Better
Lars Johansson - stock.adobe.com

Brrr, it's cold out there! But the snow that's come with these recent blasts of Arctic air has been helping, even as the winter storm predictions haven't yet matched what's actually piled up on the ground.

The U.S. Drought Monitor continues to show dry conditions in the Yankton area, but southeast South Dakota is considerably improved compared to where we were even a month ago. Just a slight drought happening here.

