Want to create an ocean-inspired boho-style decoration? Come to the Yankton Community Library on Tuesday, July 12, at 6 p.m. for a Macramé Pot Hanger event. This event is open to teens and adults. All supplies will be provided by the library.
Registration for the event is required. The library will be collecting pasta donations for the Contact Center in place of a fee.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
