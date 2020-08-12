A Detour For Mead

Despite challenges presented by the pandemic, the Mead Cultural Education Center is continuing plans to relocate the remaining historic structures from its old site at Westside Park to the new location.
Two years ago, the Dakota Territorial Museum made its move from the park, where it has been since 1953, to the Mead Building, a former women’s mental health facility on the north edge of town.
“The Mead project has been a multi-year, multimillion-dollar venture,” according to the website — and it’s still not done. Most notably, the antique structures — including the school house, train depot and others — are still in Westside Park.
The original plan was to move the buildings this year, according to Crystal Nelson, executive director of the Mead. Fundraising had been planned and was ready to be set in motion.
“We had a campaign that we were going to start earlier this spring,” Nelson told the Press & Dakotan. “The fundraisers we were going to have involved events where people would be on site.
“Then COVID happened.”
In March, the Mead went from full staff to no staff to half-staff, as did many local organizations at that time, and any notion of in-person fundraisers was scratched.
“We wanted to vacate our Westside Park location because the city had plans to move forward and Mount Marty owned the playing field there that used to be ours,” she said. “Then, when COVID hit, they had said, ‘Well, we’re not as aggressive on our timeline and our plans.’”
Organizers at the Mead re-formulated a COVID-safe plan to finance the reminder of the move.
The new fundraiser is being called the Heritage Park Summer Raffle, and it is already underway.
“The raffle is our way of stepping back,” Nelson said. “So it may not raise as much as we had originally planned with our alternatives, but it’s a start.”
Three winners will be drawn the week of Sept. 14. The three prize packages include: a backyard mini-renovation that includes a plan, plants and installation; $1,000 in Yankton Chamber Dollars for an in-town shopping spree; and a grilling package that includes a grill, accessories and a 12-pound wet-aged New York strip steak.
“The first person that gets drawn from the raffle gets first choice,” she said. “And they’re all worth about $1,000-$1200.”
Businesses donating to the raffle include: Stan’s Landscape, Yankton Nurseries, Neu Pond & Landscaping, the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce, Kopetsky’s Ace Hardware and Heine Farms Feedyard.
“We are so grateful to them for doing the raffle,” Nelson said. “I do want to make note that everything we raised with the raffle, our whole proceeds will be matched 50% by Larry Ness at First Dakota.”
Between the raffle and the match, the Mead organizers should be in a good position to begin moving, she said.
The Mead has been working with Robinson House Moving in Mitchell to organize transportation, and have learned that chimneys, lighting and railroad tracks must be out of the way before the buildings can be loaded onto trucks.
That work began Wednesday, thanks to a donation by C&B Operations, owner of Yankton’s John Deere dealership and many others.
“C&B employees of the Yankton branch volunteered their time to help the Yankton County Historical Society prepare the historic buildings at Westside Park for the move to the Mead Cultural Education Center,” Nelson said. “Volunteers worked to move rails, railroad lights, railroad signs, chimneys and other structural components needed to prepare the historic buildings for the move.”
The actual move is expected to take place next year with the train depot and then the school house, the largest of the buildings.
Constraints at the new site require moving the buildings in a particular order to avoid caving in the old electrical tunnel system that still runs through the area surrounding the Mead.
“There’s only one way we can get into the space. We can’t just come in the back,” she said. “Even though we have some money raised to move some of the other structures, we can’t move them until we do the depot first and the school house second.”
In the open area to on the west side of the Mead, the buildings will be configured in a town square setting on one side of the park and a country setting on the other — complete with a period windmill, Nelson said.
“The interpretation and interactive hands-on programming opportunities will expand significantly,” she said. “Heritage Park will be an expansion of the Children’s Transportation Museum that is already inside.”
The children’s dress-up closet is also nearby inside the hands-on children’s museum, so children can dress up inside and go outside to experience Heritage Park in period costume.
“They can go to the country and they get to go inside the log cabin, and there are things for them to interact with to teach them something about history and that kind of living.” Nelson said, adding that an educational curriculum for school outings is also being planned to conform to core standards.
The log cabin will be a new addition to the outdoor park, as well as the windmill and a barn that is still in storage, she said.
Moving a historic building is a dicey proposition in restoration because, ideally, a building would be preserved at its original location, Nelson said.
“Well, these have already been moved (once),” she said of the museum’s buildings. “In order for us to continue to preserve and protect them, we need them at our new location.”
———
Raffle tickets can be purchased online at www.meadbuilding.org along with a map of what how the buildings will be laid out at the new site. For more information call the Mead at 605-665-3898.
