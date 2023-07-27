PIERRE — South Dakota Housing for the Homeless Consortium (SDHHC) is currently soliciting pre-applications from agencies interested in providing housing opportunities designed to resolve homelessness experiences for individuals and families. Applicants interested in developing permanent supportive housing opportunities, should contact SDHHC and make plans to complete the pre-application for the 2023 Continuum of Care Competition.
Funding is available through the U.S. Department of Housing’s Continuum of Care Program and awarded in a competitive process. Funds may be used for new construction, rehabilitation, supportive services, operating and leasing, and rental assistance. The 2023 funding includes bonus funding targeted to providing housing and services to survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking. However, DV Bonus projects may not exclusively serve people fleeing or attempting to flee domestic violence.
