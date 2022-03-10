Election and other temporary signs displayed in Yankton may be posted on private property for up to 75 days before an event and must be removed within seven days after.
Also, a good guide is to keep signs on the inside (house side) of the public sidewalk or about 15 feet from the roadside curb if there is no sidewalk. For the safety of all drivers and pedestrians, signs cannot be posted in boulevards, attached to utility poles, street signs, street trees, light poles, parked cars, or be placed in parks. Signs posted in the public right-of-way or parks will be removed.
For more information on sign placement and permits, visit http://www.cityofyankton.org or call 605-668-5251.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.