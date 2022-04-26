The 29th annual Yankton All-School Visual Arts Exhibit is this Friday, April 29, from 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. and Saturday, April 30, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Yankton Middle School Old Gym.
Sponsored by Yankton School District, the exhibit showcases artwork from students in grades Preschool-12. The student exhibit includes a wide range of techniques and media. This year, the exhibit will feature elementary art from the new art curriculum Deep Space Sparkle (named after a Crayola crayon color).
The public is invited. Admission is free.
