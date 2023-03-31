PIERRE —There’s still time to apply for a 2023 scholarship from the South Dakota Retailers Association. April 18 is the deadline for students who will be enrolled in post-secondary schooling during the fall of 2023.

The SDRA scholarship program is designed to assist students studying for a career in hospitality, business, or trades, whether as an owner, manager, or employee. To be eligible for consideration, applicants must be currently enrolled or plan to enroll in a retail-related course of study at a technical school, college, or university in the fall of 2023.

