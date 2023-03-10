Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to some clearing this afternoon. High 37F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly clear early then partly cloudy and windy after midnight. Low 21F. WNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.