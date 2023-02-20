It won’t be giving any rides, but starting this summer, the hot air balloon of Marine Corps bulldog mascot “Chesty” will be flying high at Yankton Marine Corps League (MCL) events.
Saturday morning at Yankton’s Chan Gurney Municipal Airport, a group of volunteers gathered with balloon co-designer Jacques Soukup of Tyndall and John Lillevold, an MCL member and balloon pilot, to see if the “Chesty” balloon would stand aloft so it could be displayed at future events.
If the balloon is sound, Soukup will allow MCL to use it for their events.
Soukup worked with Kirk Thomas to co-design three iconic special-shape balloons for Albuquerque’s annual International Balloon Fiesta in the early 1980s. The first, Chic-I-Boom, was very first special-shaped balloon at the festival, a 3-D rendition of Carmen Miranda’s head and signature fruit hat. The second was of Uncle Sam’s head and, in 1986, “Chesty,” debuted, a three-dimensional bulldog with a spiked collar and helmet.
The “Chesty” balloon was originally commissioned by Thomas’s sister, the highest-ranking non-commissioned officer in the Marines at the time, Soukup said.
“A special-shaped balloon of the sort today would cost about $250,000 — just for the envelope,” he noted.
In 2008, after 300 hours in the air, “Chesty” was taken out of commission, boxed and stored.
Hot air balloons have a coating on the inside of the envelope (the fabric part of the balloon) that prevents the hot air from escaping. The coating deteriorates with time and heat, Soukup said.
Though the fabric that makes up the envelope of the “Chesty” balloon is twice as thick as that of an average sporting balloon, the heat pumped into it to make it fly also wore it out, he said.
“This is the first time ‘Chesty’ has been inflated in 15 years,” Lillevold told the Press & Dakotan. “We want to use this as a display, so we are all curious to see what happens here.”
Soukup added, “It’s going to be a little work, because the envelope weighs 500 pounds.”
Two hours later, the “Chesty” balloon stood up for a brief moment before it was again taken down, passing the test and assuring it will be seen by fans old and new once repaired.
“It’s very porous so it won’t fly again,” Lillevold said. “We found several issues with gaskets on tanks because it’s been packed away for 15 years.”
A good cleaning and some gasket care should take care of any issues, he said.
“I’m not disappointed. It needs work but, basically, we’ve got her,” Lillevold said.
The MCL’s aim it to have Chesty ready in time for the group’s annual “Hot Rods and Hogs” car show in June, he said.
The name “Chesty” was inspired by the character and career of Lieutenant General Lewis “Chesty” Burwell Puller. He was originally commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant during World War I and later fought in World War II and the Korean War. He was the most decorated Marine in U.S. history and the only Marine to receive the Navy Cross five times.
The origin of Puller’s nickname is hazy and could be a reference to an old military expression meaning cocky.
Though the balloon will not fly again, Lillevold is looking forward to inflating it for MCL events, hopefully drawing veterans from around the region.
“It’s really all I had hoped for,” said Lillevold of the successful test flight.
“And, for us Marines, it’s really, really cool,” added Marine Corps veteran Scott Bormann.
