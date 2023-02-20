Arise!
Buy Now

Saturday, a vintage hot air balloon of Marine Corps mascot “Chesty” was unboxed and inflated for the first time in 15 years at Yankton’s Chan Gurney Municipal Airport. Yankton’s Marine Corps League plans to display the 37-year-old balloon at its events.

 Cora Van Olson/P&D

It won’t be giving any rides, but starting this summer, the hot air balloon of Marine Corps bulldog mascot “Chesty” will be flying high at Yankton Marine Corps League (MCL) events.

Saturday morning at Yankton’s Chan Gurney Municipal Airport, a group of volunteers gathered with balloon co-designer Jacques Soukup of Tyndall and John Lillevold, an MCL member and balloon pilot, to see if the “Chesty” balloon would stand aloft so it could be displayed at future events.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.