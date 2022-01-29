D-18 Lawmakers Oppose Bills Aimed At Transgender Community

District 18’s legislative delegation is questioning the need for another round of bills targeting transgender athletes.
During the year’s first legislative cracker barrel Saturday, the lawmakers were asked about HB1006, which is dubbed “an act to promote continued fairness in women’s sports.”
Rep. Ryan Cwach said bills like this waste the Legislature’s time.
“I don’t know why we spend so much time on this topic,” he said. “It moves a lot of conservatives, it moves a lot of liberals and it does take the air out of the room. … This bill is going to take up, probably, three legislative days in the House in a best-case scenario.”
Rep. Mike Stevens said he doesn’t support HB1006.
“I certainly think, personally, that girls should be competing against girls and boys should be competing against boys,” he said. “However, I also think that has been handled over the years by our local communities.”
Sen. Jean Hunhoff said the legislation’s language allowing for lawsuits concerns her.
“I don’t believe taxpayer dollars should be used for lawsuits that the state is fighting,” she said. “I don’t think there’s a problem. It’s being handled.”
Lawmakers were also asked about legislation targeting Critical Race Theory (CRT), medical marijuana legislation, a proposed campground in Custer State Park, vaccination and ongoing impeachment action regarding Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.
