Avera Health announces appointments to its Board of Directors for its new fiscal year which began July 1.
Luis Rojas, MD, has been named new board chair. His two-year term runs through June 30, 2024, and he has served on the board since 2018.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Avera Health announces appointments to its Board of Directors for its new fiscal year which began July 1.
Luis Rojas, MD, has been named new board chair. His two-year term runs through June 30, 2024, and he has served on the board since 2018.
Rojas, of Sioux Falls, is Clinical Vice President of the Avera Oncology Service Line and is a gynecologic oncologist with Avera Medical Group. He served on the Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center Board of Trustees and is a graduate of the Avera Physician Academy. Rojas has been with Avera since 2007 and has helped bring leading-edge procedures including robotic surgery to Avera, as well as cancer research trials. Rojas holds a medical degree from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henrriquez Ureña, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and completed residency at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia and fellowship in gynecologic oncology at Cleveland Clinic Foundation.
“As a cancer specialist and surgeon, I’m able to impact the lives of patients individually, yet this leadership role on the Avera board will be an opportunity to impact the lives of persons and communities on a greater scale. I am honored to serve, and I look forward to helping Avera continue its growth as we develop innovative ways to meet the challenges of today’s changing health care environment,” Rojas said.
Sr. Penny Bingham continues to serve as vice chair. A member of the Benedictine Sisters of Yankton, she is a former prioress and assistant prioress of the order and currently on staff at the Benedictine Peace Center in Yankton. She has experience as an elementary teacher and parish minister, and as assistant to older Sisters in Yankton. She is one of six Avera System Members, representatives of Avera’s sponsoring communities who are entrusted with oversight of the ministry. She has served in community leadership roles and on various Avera boards and joined the Avera Health board in 2018.
The Avera Health Board also welcomes new board member, Wayne Kindle, EdD, of Yankton. Kindle is superintendent of the Yankton School District, and in the past has served as chair and member of the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital Board of Directors. During his career in education, Kindle has served as assistant principal and principal in the Yankton School District, as well as a teacher and coach. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Northern State University and master’s, specialist and doctorate degrees from the University of South Dakota.
“We thank Dr. Rojas for assuming a new leadership role and appreciate the perspective he brings as a physician. We also thank Sr. Penny for the leadership and guidance she brings to the vice chair role as a Benedictine Sister and Avera System Member,” said Bob Sutton, president and CEO of Avera Health. “We welcome Dr. Kindle to our board as well. Avera truly benefits from experienced leaders such as these, and we appreciate their willingness to share their time and talents to benefit Avera staff, patients and their families.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.