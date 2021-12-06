100 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 7, 1921
• Work of constructing the skating rink on Walnut Street, by damming the Marne Creek just west of the bridge, was to start today, and City Engineer C.H. Conrick, who will do the work, expected to have it completed in a day or two.
• The new heating plant in the county jail, installed by Jim Todd, was to be put in operation today, and things will soon be comfortable there for all who wish to take a vacation at county expense.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, December 7, 1946
• Two Yankton young men, brothers, have joined the ranks of ex-servicemen who are exercising their initiative in entering into business for themselves here. They are Roy and Howard Nielsen, sons of Mrs. Niels Nielsen, who today took over the ownership and management of Rowley’s Sport Shop on Walnut Street.
• Around 30 acres of the new Madrid yellow sweet clover will be planted in Knox County this spring. Some of this seeding will be in the Bloomfield area, while part of it will be in the Creighton vicinity. This is a variety imported into this country from the Madrid, Spain, botanic garden by the U.S. department of agriculture a few years ago. It is noted for its quick seed germination and vigorous seedling growth.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, December 7, 1971
• Mrs. D.B. Gurney, 503 Pine, a well-known Yankton pioneer woman, long associated with business, city and state circles, died late Monday morning in the Sunshine Nursing Home. She attained the remarkable age of 97 in October and was able to retain an admirable zest for life over this long span of time.
• Some 30 nurses are attending a series of classes at Sacred Heart Hospital offering intensive instruction in coronary care. The program is made possible through the South Dakota Regional Medical Association. The nurses take a six-week course which consists of classes once or twice each week, plus study in the care and treatment of coronary patients.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, December 7, 1996
• Radio broadcasts of University of South Dakota sports events are available on the Internet. Athletic director Jack Doyle said it will be good for USD fans and alumni who live outside the usual broadcast coverage area. It also could help recruit athletes, he said.
• From seven straight bowl game defeats to consecutive national championships, Nebraska’s Tom Osborne has taken it all in stride. So, it was no surprise that Osborne was stoic when told he was the first Associated Press media Big 12 coach of the year.
