PIERRE — Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, affecting people of all ages, including older adults. According to the Centers for Disease Control, in 2020, suicide rates in the United States were highest among people 85 years of age and older (20.9 per 100,000). Men over the age of 85 showed the highest rate of suicide (52.0 per 100,000).

Suicidal behavior is common in older adults for a number of reasons.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.