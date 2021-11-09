UPDATE 1:58 p.m.: The suspect in a shooting in Scotland Tuesday that claimed three lives made his first court appearance Wednesday in Tyndall.
Francis Lang was initially charged with three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of commission of a felony with a firearm. A $2 million cash bond was set.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday. More charges are possible.
-----
UPDATE 12:26 p.m.: ASSOCIATED PRESS: A third person has died in a shooting in southeastern South Dakota that left two others injured, according to state investigators.
Bon Homme County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in Scotland Tuesday evening, according to the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.
When law enforcement officers arrived, they found two people dead and three others who had suffered gunshot wounds. DCI says one of the three who were injured later died.
DCI special agents arrested one man without incident on possible charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault.
Investigators say the shooting was the result of a domestic-related alternation. They believe there is no further threat to the public following the arrest of a suspect.
No further details were released.
-----
ORIGINAL STORY: A male suspect has been taken into custody following a Tuesday shooting at a Scotland residence resulting in two deaths and three injured persons.
Bon Homme County Sheriff Mark Maggs referred media inquiries to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS).
The Bon Homme County sheriff’s office and assisting officers took the suspect into custody in Scotland without incident, according to DPS spokesman Tony Mangan.
Mangan released available details to the Press & Dakotan, noting information remained in the preliminary stage as of Tuesday evening.
The shooting occurred at a Scotland residence, but the house address was not immediately available, Mangan said. The reason for the shooting also remained under investigation.
The shooting resulted in two fatalities, and a third person with life-threatening injuries was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital, Mangan said. While he didn’t know the origin of the flight, Yankton dispatch did call for an ambulance regarding a Scotland call and person being flown to Sioux Falls.
In addition, two other individuals were injured, but Mangan didn’t know their status at this point. The identities of those people and their relationship, if any, was not immediately available.
The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the South Dakota Highway Patrol are assisting the Bon Homme County sheriff’s office in the incident, Mangan said.
The Press & Dakotan has also sought information from the South Dakota Attorney General’s office.
——
This is a developing story. Follow the Press & Dakotan for updates in print, online and in social media.
