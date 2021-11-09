Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Windy. Snow this evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Snow this evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.