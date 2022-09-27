An inmate has been reported missing from the Yankton Federal Prison Camp (FPC).
According to a press release, inmate Juan Ali Ramirez Ramirez was discovered missing at approximately 10:40 p.m. Monday night.
Ramirez Ramirez is a 25-year-old white male with black hair, brown eyes, is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.
He was sentenced in the District of Arizona to a 36-month sentence for Engaging in the Business of Dealing Firearms without a License.
The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies were notified. An internal investigation was initiated. Anyone with information about this individual should contact the United States Marshals Service at 605-330-4351.
FPC Yankton is a minimum-security facility and currently houses 299 male offenders.
