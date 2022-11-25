WASHINGTON — Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 33 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, announced the call for nominations for the 2023 National Small Business Week (NSBW) Awards. The NSBW Awards recognize SBA-assisted small businesses’ inspirational achievements and contributions to their communities and our nation’s economy.

All nominations should be submitted electronically by 3 p.m. ET on Dec. 8, 2022. The awards will be presented during the NSBW Awards ceremony in the first week of May 2023.

