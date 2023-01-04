In its first weekly COVID-19 update for 2023, the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) recorded six new deaths related to the coronavirus.
The new fatalities raised the state’s pandemic toll to 3,124. None of the new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
The DOH posted 511 new infections, up from 423 last week.
Current hospitalizations dropped by eight to 54, but there were 48 new hospitalizations reported, which was double last week’s total.
New area South Dakota COVID-19 cases included: Bon Homme County, +2; Charles Mix County, +14; Clay County, +16; Douglas County, +2; Hutchinson County, +6; Turner County, +4; Union County, +8; and Yankton County, +12.
New area hospitalizations were posted for Charles Mix (+3), Clay (+2), Douglas (+2), Turner (+1) and Yankton (+1) counties.
