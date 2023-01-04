COVID Update for Jan. 4, 2023
Buy Now
ezstudiophoto - stock.adobe.com

In its first weekly COVID-19 update for 2023, the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) recorded six new deaths related to the coronavirus.

The new fatalities raised the state’s pandemic toll to 3,124. None of the new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.

(1) comment

Larry Skow

But I had the double jab and quadrable booster! How could I have Covid? Did Dr. Death himself said I would be safe! Did the Government lie to me?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.