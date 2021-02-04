PIERRE — South Dakota artists, arts organizations, and other nonprofit groups are invited to seek grant support from the South Dakota Arts Council (SDAC) to assist in funding arts projects and programs throughout the state. The application deadline is March 1, 2021.
Applicants should begin the process by visiting SDAC’s Applicant Portal to review the Guide to Grants, eligibility requirements, granting criteria, and the application procedure before beginning the application process. A link to the Applicant Portal is provided on the front page of SDAC’s website at artscouncil.sd.gov.
South Dakota artists may apply for funding through five grant programs:
• Artist Fellowships of $5,000 are awarded to South Dakota artists of exceptional talent in any discipline or medium to recognize past artistic achievement and encourage future artistic growth.
• Artist Project Grants between $1,000 and $2,000 are matching grants for talented South Dakota artists in any discipline or medium to fund specific arts-related projects that not only further the artist’s career but also benefit the public in some way.
• Artist Collaboration Grants encourage South Dakota artists to collaborate among themselves or with an out-of-state artist in the creation of a joint project or activity that will significantly benefit the artists and the state. A maximum of $6,000 may be requested.
• Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Grants (applications open Jan. 2, 2021) promote the continuation of folk and traditional arts and culture by providing up to $4,000 in support of a master folk artist to teach qualified apprentices.
• Artist Career Development Grants of $2,000 are designed to provide financial support to emerging artists committed to advancing their work and careers as artists.
———
South Dakota nonprofit organizations may seek funding support in the following categories through this application cycle:
• Project Grants assist non-profit organizations in the presentation of a single arts event or a series of similar and related arts activities that benefit the general public. Organizations may request up to $5,000 in funding, covering no more than 50% of the cash expenses of the project.
• Importation of Musicians Grants enable small South Dakota orchestras that do not receive funding in another grant category to improve the quality of their performance seasons by importing musicians from outside their local communities to supplement local orchestra personnel. Organizations may request up to $5,000 in funding, covering no more than 50% of the total musician importation costs.
Applicants have until March 1, 2021, to apply for grant support for projects and activities that will occur during the grant period of July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022. Applications must be submitted through the South Dakota Arts Council’s online grants system. Hard-copy applications submitted through the mail will not be accepted, with the exception of Traditional Arts Apprenticeship grants.
Artists applying in the Traditional Arts Apprenticeship and Artist Collaboration programs may provide portions of the application via video narrative as an alternative to the written application. This new option for artists in this grant category is offered to make the process more accessible.
SDAC staff will be available to help assess specific needs and assist in the development of grant proposals for artists and nonprofit organizations. Contact the South Dakota Arts Council by calling 605-773-3301 or by emailing sdac@state.sd.us with questions.
The mission of the Arts Council, the State Arts Agency organized under the South Dakota Department of Tourism, is to provide grants and services to artists, arts institutions, schools, and other nonprofit organizations throughout the state with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and the State of South Dakota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.