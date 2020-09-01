BERESFORD — One man died early Tuesday morning in a one-vehicle crash six miles south of Beresford.
According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2001 Ford Explorer was northbound on Interstate 29 when it left the road, entered the median and rolled at 12:04 a.m.
The 38-year-old male driver, who was the only occupant, was thrown from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
That area of Interstate 29 was closed two hours for the crash investigation.
The name of the person involved is not being released pending notification of family members.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.
