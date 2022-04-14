Heartland Humane Society has a variety of activities scheduled to celebrate volunteering.
The public is invited to coffee with cats, donuts and dogs Thursday, April 21, from 9-10 a.m. This event will allow folks to inquire about volunteering at HHS and get some hands-on time with cats or dogs.
In addition, new and current volunteers are invited to attend a 60-minute animal behavior and handling class led by adoption coordinator Janette Kaddatz. The training is available both Wednesday, April 20, at 5 p.m. and Saturday, April 23, at 1 p.m. Call 605-664-4244 to reserve your spot.
Also, merchandise is 10% off now through Saturday, April 23, and some additional items, including handmade jewelry, are available for purchase.
Shelter hours are 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
