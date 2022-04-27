TYNDALL — Prosecutors are still weighing whether to pursue the death penalty for a Scotland man charged with three murders last November.
Francis Lange, 42, is accused of shooting five persons — resulting in three deaths and two injuries — during a Nov. 9, 2021, intrusion of his former Scotland residence.
The deaths included Lang’s former girlfriend, Angela Monclova, as well as Librado Monclova and Diane Akins, according to court documents. Those injured were Vicki Monclova, who was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment, and a child with the initials M.M.
Lange is scheduled for an October trial in Bon Homme County.
Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering has allowed a second deadline extension on the state’s death penalty decision. She has received a request from both the prosecution and defense for more time to complete Lange’s mental evaluation.
Gering’s granting of a second extension marks the latest action in proceedings that are scheduled to run for nearly a year.
“Both parties agree that, in order to determine whether or not to seek the death penalty, the state should have the completed competency evaluation,” the judge wrote. “Both parties agree to allow the state to make its death penalty determination two weeks after the competency evaluation has been completed and disclosed to the state.”
Both sides have said the evaluation results will play a major role in how they proceed with the case. Depending on the findings, the prosecution will decide whether to seek capital punishment. In turn, the defense has said the evaluation results and state’s death penalty decision will affect their work.
At the outset, Gering issued a scheduling order with deadlines for various motions and hearings. She said the time needed for the mental evaluation and the death penalty decision will impact the timeline.
Those timelines may need to be adjusted accordingly, the judge said.
Lange faces nine counts in the case:
• three counts of first-degree murder, a Class A felony;
• two counts of attempted first-degree murder, a Class 2 felony;
• two counts of committing a felony carrying a firearm, first conviction, a Class 2 felony;
• two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a Class 3 felony.
The Class A felony carries a sentence of the death penalty or life in prison and a possible $50,000 fine.
The Class 2 felonies carry a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. The firearm charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison.
The Class 3 felony carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.
Gering initially set a Feb. 28 deadline for the state’s death penalty determination. However, she received a request from both the prosecution and defense for more time to complete Lange’s mental evaluation.
Gering found good cause and entered an order extending the state’s deadline.
The case is prosecuted by South Dakota Deputy Attorney General Brent Kempema, South Dakota Assistant Attorney General Katie Mallery and Bon Homme County State’s Attorney Lisa Rothschadl.
Lange’s defense counsel consists of attorneys Seth Klentz of Beresford and Raleigh Hansman of Sioux Falls.
South Dakota Attorney General spokesman Tim Bormann told the Press & Dakotan that the AG’s office doesn’t comment on ongoing litigation.
In court records filed Monday, the state provided notice of intent to offer expert testimony. The experts are Kristin Walti and Amber Bell, both forensic scientists with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI); and Cody Geffre and Jeremy Kroon, both forensic chemists with the South Dakota Public Health Laboratory.
The defense requested and received a psychological competency evaluation for Lange. Dr. Josette Lindahl of Avera Behavioral Health in Sioux Falls completed the evaluation, and the defense filed notice that it received the completed report March 22. The defense filed a March 29 notice with the court.
According to court records, Lindahl does not complete both evaluations simultaneously. The competency evaluation would be completed first, and depending on the findings, insanity would be evaluated at a later date.
The process took longer because of Lindahl’s schedule and obligations, along with undertaking two separate evaluations, according to court papers.
Last November’s shootings stunned the Bon Homme County community of about 900 residents. Court documents outline details of the ongoing case.
During the late afternoon of Nov. 9, Lange returned to the Scotland house where he formerly lived and shot five people, authorities say. Two people died at the scene, while a third person was hospitalized and later died.
In a Facebook statement shortly after the shootings, the DCI said indications showed the incident stemmed from “a domestic-related altercation.”
Lange remains in the Bon Homme County Jail in Tyndall on a $2 million cash bond.
