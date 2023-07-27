Avera announces Julie Lautt will serve as the Interim President and CEO of Avera Health, while the search for the new President and CEO continues. Lautt will take this role effective Aug. 5. She is currently the Chief Financial Officer for Avera and will continue in her current role while serving as Interim. She has been with Avera for 24 years.

Lautt was named as Avera’s senior financial steward in 2020, having previously served as Vice President of Operational Finance with Avera Health. From 1999 to 2017, she served at Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center as Controller of Managed Hospitals, Vice President and Corporate Controller and then as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

