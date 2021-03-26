Yankton County reported 12 new COVID-19 infections in Friday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health.
It marked the second time in the past eight days the county has recorded a dozen cases. The county has now recorded 98 new cases this month. By contrast, it saw 57 positive tests throughout February.
Also, Yankton County reported another new hospitalization Friday, giving it six new hospitalizations in the past five days. The number of active cases now stands at 69.
South Dakota posted 213 new COVID-19 infections and one new death Friday. It was not recorded in the Yankton area. The death raises the state toll to 1,928.
The number of active cases in the state rose to 2,480, the highest level since Feb. 4.
Other area counties reporting new cases Friday included Clay (+1), Douglas (+1), Hutchinson (+5) and Union (+7) counties in South Dakota, and Dixon (+2) and Cedar (+4) counties in Nebraska.
Late Thursday, the University of South Dakota online portal reported 14 active case (13 students, 1 staff), up two from Tuesday. The number in quarantine/isolation stood at 23 (+3), including one on campus (0 change).
Also, Mount Marty University reported one active case (staff), its first in a week.
In other news, South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon announced on social media late Thursday that the state’s vaccine allotment will be increasing next week to 27,340 doses. These do not include doses distributed through federal programs such as through pharmacies, Indian Health Services or the Veterans Administration.
Meanwhile, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 16 more COVID-related deaths Friday, giving the state 40 in the last four days and 93 this month. The state’s death toll rose to 2,175.
There were also 216 new infections reported.
