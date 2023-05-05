If a welcome is like a smile that invites people in, then the entire south side of the Yankton Community Library (YCL) is now smiling.

This week, YCL celebrated the completion of a beautification project of the area between the southern wall of the building and the parking lot. Thanks to the efforts of Friends of Yankton Community Library, Keep Yankton Beautiful and YCL, the previously bare south sidewalk now has a large flower bed with plantings, a trash can, a commemorative sign and a bench for visitors to enjoy.

