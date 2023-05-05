If a welcome is like a smile that invites people in, then the entire south side of the Yankton Community Library (YCL) is now smiling.
This week, YCL celebrated the completion of a beautification project of the area between the southern wall of the building and the parking lot. Thanks to the efforts of Friends of Yankton Community Library, Keep Yankton Beautiful and YCL, the previously bare south sidewalk now has a large flower bed with plantings, a trash can, a commemorative sign and a bench for visitors to enjoy.
The library does many things for the community, Sarah Gehm, executive director of Keep Yankton Beautiful (KYB), told the Press & Dakotan.
“Their slogan is ‘Books are just the Beginning.’ That really is true: books are just the beginning to do so many incredible things, and Dana Schmidt (YCL director) and her crew make the library a welcoming place for everyone,” she said. “We wanted to help facilitate that atmosphere in the entrance of the library, make it a little bit more welcoming, a little bit more inviting, a little bit more beautiful, and we’re just really, really grateful for the opportunity to work with the library.”
The project has been in the works for a long time, but sometimes good things take time, Gehm said.
“We started off in late summer last year, getting some things ordered — the bench and trash can — in the fall,” she said. “Then, Keep Yankton Beautiful board members got to work putting all of those trees and perennials in place.”
Plantings, which were selected to add color to the library all year long, include Taylor junipers, sneeze weed, yellow and purple day lilies and sedum.
The bench, which has the YCL logo and slogan cut out of the back, and concrete work were paid for by the Friends of the Yankton Community Library, while KYB paid for the greenery, the trash receptacle and sign. City staff performed the installations.
“We are so grateful to have partnered with Keep Yankton Beautiful and the Friends of the Library to make the south entrance of the library beautiful and welcoming,” Schmidt told the Press & Dakotan. “The stunning navy blue bench (presents) a great opportunity to take a photo to show your love for YCL. It is fun to walk into the building every day and see the efforts of so many great people that have helped to make the outside of the library reflect the great services and people inside the library!”
KYB is active year-round with projects that involve recycling education and promotion, litter removal and beautification projects, Gehm said, noting that the organization recently wrapped up its annual Great American Cleanup, in which volunteers picked up litter around town.
“This is the latest of our many beautification projects throughout the entire community of Yankton and it is certainly not our last,” she said. “I would love for people to go there and enjoy it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.