Yankton’s 'Battle Of The Badges' Basketball Game Canceled For 2022

The “Battle of the Badges,” a friendly basketball game between Yankton’s police and fire department that raises money for Special Olympics, has been canceled again this year amid the surge of area COVID-19 cases.
The decision to cancel the event came after Sheri Duke, the head of the Yankton Special Olympics delegation, announced last month the cancellation of basketball and cheer again this winter.
“The driving thing was that the (COVID) numbers were trickling up and Special Olympics canceled their stuff,” School Resource Officer Preston Crissey, a member of the Battle of the Badges board, told the Press & Dakotan. “They’re why we do it.”
The board evaluated the situation and decided that it might not be safe for people to be packed into the stands indoors. Also, representatives and athletes from Special Olympics could not be there, he said.
But the board isn’t necessarily done thinking about it, he said.
“We had talked about instead doing maybe a bowling alley edition, where they could broadcast it live on YouTube,” Crissey said. “We could space ourselves apart on the different lanes.”
The board is also considering the possibility of an outdoor softball game later this year, he said.
Being able to ultimately have the fundraiser could prove helpful because Yankton’s Special Olympics team still hopes to participate in the upcoming summer games, assuming COVID numbers are down.
It’s also fun.
“We are still weighing options of what we could do just to have some participation,” Crissey said. “I think the event was good for the community and the first responders, so we all get to see each other at least one time a year.”
