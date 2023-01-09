November Murder Most Viewed Story On P&D Website In ‘22

The initial story (with updates) on the shooting death of a Yankton woman in November was the most viewed story on the Press & Dakotan website in 2022, according to the P&D’s web statistics.
The shooting death of Jade Rembold, 26, eventually led to the arrest in Dixon County, Nebraska, of Trevor Wayne Harrison. He has pleaded not guilty to several charges related to the Nov. 6 incident, and he could face the death penalty.
The No. 2 story was on a pair of traffic accidents that occurred approximately one hour apart at the same intersection one mile west of Yankton on Highway 50.
Ranking third was an April story about a Texas man pulled from a submerged vehicle at the Lewis & Clark Marina.
At No. 4 was a February story about former Yankton County Commissioner Gary Swenson facing misdemeanor charges stemming from a restraining order filed against him by a current county commissioner.
Coming in at No. 5 was news that the FBI was getting involved in the case of Ashleigh Wabasha, 19, who was reported missing March 27 and whose body was discovered April 18 at an undisclosed location.
The second five included an update on the first arrest made in the Laurel, Nebraska, shooting deaths in August; a Yankton utility worker hospitalized after a June electrocution; the original story on the first arrest in the Laurel deaths; authorities searching for a missing St. Helena, Nebraska, man in February; and one person killed in a September helicopter crash.
In sports, the decision by Yankton basketball star Matthew Mors to enter the NCAA transfer portal was the most-viewed online story of 2022.
Coming in at No. 2 was the June announcement of three new coaching hires by the Yankton School District, followed by Todd Schlimgen resigning as Mount Marty’s women’s basketball coach at No. 3; photos from the 2022 Hansen-Haas Basketball Tournament in February at No. 4; and the July hiring of former Yankton High School and University of South Dakota track/cross country coach Dan Fitzsimmons as Mount Marty’s new track/cross country coach at No. 5.
The second five included the firing of Todd Lee as the USD men’s basketball coach, the hiring of Kayla Karius as the new USD women’s basketball coach, Mors’ decision to transfer to South Dakota State University, the signing of three Yankton high School football players at Mount Marty and the Eastern South Dakota Conference track meet photo package.
