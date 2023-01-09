November Murder Most Viewed Story On P&D Website In ‘22
The initial story (with updates) on the shooting death of a Yankton woman in November was the most viewed story on the Press & Dakotan website in 2022, according to the P&D’s web statistics.

The shooting death of Jade Rembold, 26, eventually led to the arrest in Dixon County, Nebraska, of Trevor Wayne Harrison. He has pleaded not guilty to several charges related to the Nov. 6 incident, and he could face the death penalty.

