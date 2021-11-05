South Dakota recorded seven new COVID-19 deaths — including one in Charles Mix County — in Friday’s update from the Department of Health.
The state’s new deaths raised the pandemic toll to 2,267. South Dakota has already recorded 32 new COVID-related deaths in November.
For Charles Mix County, it was the 27th COVID-related death overall and the first since Sept. 23.
The state recorded 431 new infections, with active cases rising for the sixth straight reporting day. On Friday, the state posted 5,857 active cases (+75).
Active hospitalizations climbed by 14 to 187. There were 27 new hospitalizations reported.
Yankton County recorded 10 new cases and seven new recoveries. No new hospitalizations were reported for the first time this week.
Meanwhile, officials with the Yankton Medical Clinic and Avera Health announced that Yankton will host two pediatric vaccination clinics at the Avera Sacred Heart Professional Office Pavilion next week. The clinics are set for Tuesday, Nov. 9 (5-7 p.m.), and Thursday, Nov. 11 (4-6 p.m.). The clinics are open for those ages 5-18 and appointments, which are required, can be made at avera.org/kidsvaccination.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +1; Charles Mix County, +6; Clay County, +5; Douglas County, 0; Hutchinson County, +3; Turner County, +4; and Union County, +5.
Also, new hospitalizations were reported in Charles Mix and Douglas counties.
The University of South Dakota’s online portal Friday showed three active cases (1 student, 2 staff), down two from the last report on Wednesday. Four people were reported in quarantine/isolation (-2), none of whom were on campus.
Late Friday, Mount Marty University reported one active case (staff), which was unchanged from Wednesday.
Also late Friday, the Yankton School District reported a total of 24 active cases Friday, up two from last week. The cases broke down as follows: Yankton High School, 8; Yankton Middle School, 4; Beadle School, 4; Lincoln, School 4; Webster school, 3; and Stewart School, 1.
Here is the list of active cases in area South Dakota counties on Friday, with the difference from last Friday, Oct. 29, in parentheses: Bon Homme County, 29 (+8); Charles Mix County, 53 (+13); Clay County, 58 (-10); Douglas County, 10 (-2); Hutchinson County, 46 (+20); Turner County, 42 (+11); Union County, 104 (-5); and Yankton County, 164 (+28).
