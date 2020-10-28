100 Years Ago
Friday, October 29, 1920
• Yankton is going to have a doughnut shop. About a year ago, Russ G. Mallory opened a doughnut shop in Sioux Falls. He is spreading out now and will come to Yankton. It will be a partnership affair, Mallory & Sweet, and Mr. Sweet will be here.
• There are 116 voters registered in Mission Hill. In this list 14% are Johnsons, there being 16 Johnsons registered.
75 Years Ago
Monday, October 29, 1945
• Joe S. Sherk, 91, achieved the honor of being the oldest local hunter when he purchased his license last week — and so far as known, he holds the distinction of being the oldest hunter in the state. Sherk has lost some of the speed he had since the days when he was a player with the Chicago Cubs, but he can still drop a bird with the best of hunters when he gets within gun range.
• A group of Vermillion business men held a meeting Wednesday afternoon with Mr. Haeker, representative of the U.S. fish and wildlife service, to discuss the problem of rat control in Vermillion. Haeker urged that an eradication program on a community-wide basis be started with all building owners and tenants cooperation.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, October 29, 1970
• Mrs. Joan Munfore and Mrs. Sharon Winter take a look at an “advance copy” of the new Press and Dakotan Cookbook which is included as part of today’s P&D. The 56-page cookbook features the recipes of area cooks and includes the seven winning recipes submitted in the contest along with honorable mentions.
• The Yankton Bucks will try for their first unbeaten season since 1954 at Madison tomorrow night, and they might just have their hands full.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, October 29, 1995
• No paper
