Idea For This Project Was Just Right

AVON — In the interest of science, Sammi Brodeen learned whether Goldilocks was telling the truth about the Three Bears’ porridge.
Was the first, largest bowl really too hot? Was the second, middle bowl really too cold? And why was the third, smallest bowl just right?
Was it scientifically possible? Or was it truly just a fairy tale?
Brodeen’s work earned her a recent trip to the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in Atlanta, where she competed against hundreds of the best middle school and high school students in the world.
She competed in the physics category with a project entitled “The Goldilocks Paradox.”
Brodeen graduated this spring from Avon High School, with the science fair one of her last AHS experiences. She credited a faculty member with coming up with the idea for her experiment.
“This year’s project idea came from my science teacher, Mr. (Paul) Kuhlman. It was a question on one of my science tests,” she said. “The idea motivated me to determine whether the fairy tale was possible or if it was completely made up and not thought about until now.”
Kuhlman has posed the test question for years. However, Brodeen was the first Avon student to run with the Goldilocks story and seek a hands-on solution, he said.
“Sammi really bought into it,” he said. “She took it to the full extent, and she was the (local and regional) winner by figuring it out. When she finished, it made sense.”
At the outset, Brodeen noted the story didn’t match up with science when it came to which bowls should have been hottest and coldest.
The largest bowl would take the longest to cool off and remain the hottest. But wouldn’t the medium bowl remain warmer than the smallest bowl when it came to cooling off?
Brodeen set up three bowls to find the volume of porridge – or in her case, water – that would make the fairy tale come true. She used Newton’s law of cooling and temperature to find the answer.
She tracked the bowls’ cooling at different volumes and determined around 80 degrees was the cutoff, Kuhlman said.
ORIGINAL THINKING
At the Atlanta fair, Brodeen was approached by a forensic scientist who wondered if her information could benefit his research with corpses. The forensic scientist wanted to read in-depth about her project and asked for a copy of her illustration board.
“We decided the equation used in my experiment could possibly determine the time it takes a body to cool to room temperature after death,” she said.
An Ohio researcher related her volume/surface area project to grain dust explosion in elevators, Brodeen said.
“He also compared it to the difference between slow-release medications and immediate-release medications,” she said. “I learned that the information in my project can be applied to many different scenarios.”
Brodeen’s originality scored major points and visibility for her project.
“The judges thought it was a creative project that was different from most other ones. Mr. Kuhlman was excited to test the hypothesis and find out the truth,” she said.
“The audience members thought the project was interesting in the fact no one has ever thought about the concept of temperature depending on the volume. The question was so unheard of that it really made the audience think.”
Kuhlman agreed. “If you Google it, you won’t find anybody who really did anything with it like Sammi,” he said.
MAKING THE TRIP
Brodeen had earned a ISEF berth as an eighth grader but was unable to attend that year in Oswego, New York. She didn’t participate again in science fair until her senior year.
For the first time since 2019, ISEF finalists competed in person. More than half of the finalists gathered in Atlanta at the Georgia World Congress Center, and the remaining finalists participated virtually.
Last year, AHS entrant Alexa Sees was selected for the international fair. However, she was required to give a virtual presentation because of the COVID pandemic.
Brodeen was grateful that she could attend this year’s fair in person.
“One thing I love about science fair is learning about other projects,” she said. “The experience was once in a lifetime. I met so many people from other states and countries and was able to learn a lot about them. There were over 1,500 finalists at the convention.”
Brodeen benefited greatly from attending the ISEF in Atlanta, Kuhlman said.
“Sammi had a good time and got to meet the other entrants,” the teacher said. “She got to attend the opening ceremony and awards ceremony. She saw the whole spectacle.”
Brodeen credits Kuhlman and the entire Avon school system and community for her science fair success. Kuhlman himself has won national recognition for his innovative teaching methods.
This fall, Brodeen will attend the University of South Dakota in Vermillion with an eye toward a possible medical career. “I enjoy researching and finding answers that can offer an understanding of the world and how the body works,” she said.
She credits the foundation she received from the Avon schools. “Anything is possible, and small schools can teach you amazing things and take you anywhere,” she said.
In the process, Brodeen found Goldilocks may have helped unlock a research gold mine.
“I learned that science can be applied everywhere -- even in age-old fairytales,” she said.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.